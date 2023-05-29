No relevant title including suspect or victim name found in the given .

Bureau of Immigration Modernization Act : No relevant title including suspect or victim name found.

The House of Representatives has passed House Bill 8203, also known as the “Bureau of Immigration Modernization Act,” on its third and final reading with a vote of 287-0. According to House Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez, the bill aims to improve travel experience and tighten border security. The bill also mandates that the Bureau of Immigration (BI) be attached to the Department of Justice and implement local immigration, citizenship, and alien admission and registration laws. Additionally, the bill requires border control checkpoints to be manned by immigration officers appointed as border control officers by the BI commissioner. The bill also gives the agency the ability to keep an Immigration Trust Fund (ITF) of no more than P1.2 billion and provides additional benefits to its employees, such as night shift differential and overtime pay. The bill will comply with obligations and standards set by international law in the admission or exclusion of foreign nationals and professionalize the immigration service by instituting a rigid system of screening and selection of immigration officials and employees. The House will submit the bill to the Senate for action.

News Source : RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News

