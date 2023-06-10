No relevant title including suspect or victim name found in the provided text.

Social Security expert Kathleen Romig : No title including suspect or victim name found in the given text.

In this episode of the Utterly Moderate Podcast, the topic of Social Security is discussed in light of recent debt ceiling negotiations. Many politicians have proposed major changes to the program, which could negatively impact American seniors. It’s important to note that preserving full Social Security benefits for future generations is seen as crucial among Americans regardless of age, income, or political affiliation. Social Security is the biggest source of retirement income for most retirees and has effectively reduced elderly poverty rates. It’s a social insurance program that will continue to pay benefits even if a retiree doesn’t live long enough to use all of them. Although some argue that investing in the stock market would yield better returns for retirement, millions of Americans would not be able to save as much on their own as they would through Social Security. While the program will only be able to afford to pay 77% of promised benefits beginning in the 2030s due to falling fertility rates, removing the taxable earnings cap and increasing payroll taxes could allow full benefits to continue. The podcast features clips of a conversation with Social Security expert Kathleen Romig from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. The Connors Forum, which hosts the podcast, is an independent entity and the views expressed are those of the individual contributors.

