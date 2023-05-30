No relevant title including suspect or victim name found in the .

Academia and industry officials have received approval for the Innovative, Research based, and inclusive digital platform project (INNODIP) to tackle unemployment levels in Rwanda. The research-based and inclusive project aims to augment the existing efforts of the government to create off-farm employment opportunities, including those for people living with disabilities. The project will bridge the gap between industry and academic resources, with a digital platform that will connect job applicants and industry stakeholders providing recommendations for curriculum revisions and internship opportunities. The platform will be developed locally by Rwandan tech experts, with the prototype expected to be ready by September and full functionality scheduled for December 2023. Researchers have also recommended expanding the scope of the research to encompass all sectors beyond industry to address the underlying factors contributing to unemployment.

