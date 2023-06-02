Western Australia : No relevant title including suspect or victim name found within the given text.

A delegation of representatives from the university, school, and training sectors are currently on a mission to promote the various educational opportunities available in Western Australia to prospective students in Bhutan, Bangladesh, and India. During their visit to India, they will highlight the benefits of studying in Western Australia and showcase the Government’s scholarship programs and accommodation subsidy. These programs include the Premier’s University Scholarships, Western Australia Certificate of Education Bursary, and scholarships offered by each university. The visit will also facilitate the signing of partnership agreements between universities in Western Australia and India. The delegation will attend an official event to recognize the signing of MoUs between various institutions, including Datta Meghe World Academy and WA’s Emotional Literacy and Mindfulness Academy, Asvara Academy and University of Western Australia, RP Public Senior Secondary School and the School Curriculum and Standards Authority, and the Association of Indian Universities and SCSA. Studying the Western Australia curriculum offshore makes it easier for students to apply and pursue higher education at one of the state’s five universities. According to International Education Minister David Templeman, international education is crucial for Western Australia’s relationship with the South-Asian region and global future. The state offers top-ranked education and training institutes, a fantastic lifestyle, and numerous employment opportunities, making it an ideal study destination. Last year’s enrolments from India were the highest ever recorded, highlighting the growing market for Western Australia. The impact of international students on Western Australia is extensive, from sharing diversity in knowledge and cultural experience to being an essential part of the community. (Disclaimer: This press release was provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible for its content.)

