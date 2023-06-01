No relevant title including suspect or victim name found within the given text.

“Clarion-Clipperton Zone” : No relevant title including suspect or victim name found.

A team of scientists has made an exciting discovery of over 5,000 previously unknown species residing at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean. The creatures, which include neon-colored sea cucumbers known as “gummy squirrels,” worms, octopuses, and corals, were observed by remote-controlled vehicles that were sent to explore the ocean floor. The study’s co-author described the gummy squirrels as resembling wildebeests roaming across the Serengeti. The newly discovered species were found in the Clarion-Clipperton Zone, an area of the ocean floor between Hawaii and Mexico, which has been identified as a potential hotspot for deep-sea mining.

Mars has launched an environmentally friendly initiative by switching the wrapping on its popular chocolate bars from plastic to recyclable paper. The paper-wrapped Mars bars are currently available in 500 Tesco stores, and if the trial is successful, the paper wrapping will be introduced to all retailers and other Mars products, including Snickers. The company encountered difficulty in finding paper wrapping that would keep the chocolate fresh, but it believes it has succeeded. Unsatisfied customers are eligible for a refund.

In other news, hundreds of people gathered at a church in central London to pay their last respects to Flt Sgt Peter Brown, one of the RAF’s last black Second World War veterans. Born in Jamaica, Flt Sgt Brown enlisted in the RAF Volunteer Reserve in 1943 and flew Lancaster bombers. He died at the age of 96 with no known relatives. His funeral was initially due to take place in April in a small chapel, but was rescheduled due to public interest when a search for relatives was launched. The mourners included a cousin from Jamaica, other veterans, and senior RAF officers.

News Source : The Week Staff

