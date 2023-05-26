autonomous enterprise UX : No relevant title including suspect or victim name found in the text.

The article discusses the need for business software to have a simple and straightforward user interface similar to consumer software, in order to enable employees to self-serve with confidence and improve productivity. It explains that achieving this requires an extensive design process, involving more than just visual changes, and a thorough understanding of user mental models. The article also emphasizes the importance of minimizing cognitive, visual, and motor load when designing interfaces to avoid overwhelming the user. Lastly, the article argues that great user experience is essential for delivering on the promise of the autonomous enterprise, and businesses should prioritize the user experience of their software.

News Source : itworldcanada.com

