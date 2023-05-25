No relevant title or mention of suspect/victim name in the given text.

Rolling Hills Missile Silo Owner Paul Novitzke : No title including suspect or victim name can be extracted from this text.

The Rolling Hills Missile Silo, located in an undisclosed area of Central Kansas, is up for sale as a potential home. Originally built in the 1960s as a shelter to withstand nuclear blasts and natural disasters during the Cold War, the silo is nearly 200 feet underground and offers quiet seclusion. The owner, Paul Novitzke, claims the property is ideal for those seeking peace and tranquility, with no traffic or neighbors in sight, only the occasional moo of a cow or howl of a coyote. The asking price for the missile silo is $1.3 million, and it is the second Kansas missile silo that Novitzke has purchased, renovated, and put on the market. Further information about the property can be found at https://www.rollinghillsmissilesilo.com/.

News Source : https://www.kwch.com

