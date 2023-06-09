No relevant title with suspect or victim name found in the given text.

RTX 4070 lag culprit solution including “G-Synq and freesynq” keyword. : No relevant title including suspect or victim name found in the given text.

A solution for stuttering in a PC game has been found and shared in a forum post. The author, who has an RTX 4070 graphics card, discovered that the excessive refresh rate of the monitor was causing the lag, and that G-Sync and FreeSync were not fully compatible with the game. To fix this issue, the author recommends changing the refresh rate setting in the Nvidia control panel to “Use my preference” instead of “let the application decide,” and capping the FPS to match the monitor’s refresh rate, which should be determined beforehand. The author also advises disabling G-Sync/FreeSync and possibly “Low Latency mode.” The post ends with a note of gratitude and a request to bump the thread if the information was helpful.

News Source : Diablo IV Forums

