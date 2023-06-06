No suspect or victim name found in about High Level Bridge refurbishment works in Gateshead and Newcastle

Network Rail has been given permission by Gateshead and Newcastle Councils to carry out £4m of refurbishment works on the High Level Bridge over the River Tyne. The 408m-long bridge was built between 1845 and 1849 and was the world’s first combined road and rail bridge. It has received Grade I listed status and has undergone refurbishment works in 2001 and 2008. Aecom has identified a number of defects that need to be addressed, including fractures in the cross bracing, longitudinal cracking in one of the longitudinal trough girders and water seepage through the deck. The works will begin this summer and last around seven months.

Read Full story : Approval granted for refurbishment of Tyneside’s Grade I listed High Level Bridge /

News Source : New Civil Engineer

Refurbishment of High Level Bridge Grade I listed bridge refurbishment Tyneside bridge renovation Historical bridge restoration Engineering project approval