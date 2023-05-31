No suspect or victim name found in tag.

A recent paper analyzing the impact of socioecological factors on carbon in agroecosystems has been published in the journal Landscape Ecology by researchers from Michigan State University and the University of South Dakota. The study aimed to understand the relative contributions of anthropogenic and environmental factors on terrestrial carbon production, as well as the societal influences on potential carbon sequestration efforts. The study found that cropland, forestland, and urban areas were the most significant land cover types contributing to terrestrial carbon production, but urbanization and land use changes have decreased not only net primary productivity (NPP), but also carbon sequestration and the availability of food and fiber. The study suggests that anthropogenic activities such as land use and management have a stronger influence on NPP than land cover change alone. The authors constructed a socio-environmental system (SES) modeling framework that integrated both societal and ecological geospatial data, which can be replicated in subsequent landscape studies. The authors encourage future research to evaluate the patterns and processes of human-environmental interactions by considering additional metrics such as edge-effects, fragmentation, and patchiness of land cover types.

