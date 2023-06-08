No suspect or victim name found in the given text.

Trelica : No suspect or victim name found in given text.

Trelica has once again been recognized as a leader and outperformer in GigaOm’s Radar for SaaS Management Platforms (SMPs), marking the second consecutive year for the company. The report examines 11 SMP vendors and identifies Trelica as one of three industry leaders and two industry outperformers. Trelica is the only independent, self-funded vendor featured in the report. The report covers the emergent SMP market, which addresses the cost, compliance, and operational concerns of unchecked SaaS adoption in modern enterprises. Analysts predict that by 2027, 40% of organizations using multiple SaaS products will also utilize an SMP.

News Source : Trelica

