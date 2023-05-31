No suspect or victim name found in the given text.

ERSO Pilot initiative : No suspect or victim mentioned. Title: India launches ERSO Pilot initiative to make India the Repair Capital of the World

The Indian Government has launched the ERSO Pilot initiative to make India the Repair Capital of the World and to support Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of making India a global electronics powerhouse. The initiative aims to validate certain transformational policy and process changes in collaboration with industry experts to attract global repair business to India. The ERSO industry is expected to generate up to $20 billion in revenue and create millions of jobs over the next five years. The project has been identified as a gamechanger for India and has been supported by the Government under the guidance of Union Minister of Electronics & IT, Railways and Communications Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw and Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. The pilot is being held in Bengaluru for three months with five companies participating, and a detailed assessment will be carried out to make necessary modifications. The initiative supports India’s commitment to the environment and global environmental sustainability by extending the life of ICT products globally through cheap and reliable repair services.

News Source : Devdiscourse News Desk

