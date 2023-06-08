No suspect or victim name found in the text.

Trelica : N/A

For the second year in a row, Trelica has been recognized as a “leader” and “outperformer” in GigaOm’s Radar for SaaS Management Platforms (SMPs). The report evaluates 11 SMP vendors and positions Trelica as one of three industry leaders and one of two industry outperformers. Trelica’s independence as an SMP vendor allows the company to drive its technology roadmap and business strategy based on the needs of its customers, not the demands of investors. The GigaOm report is the only comprehensive SaaS Management Platform market review by an independent analyst, equipping IT decision-makers with the information they need to select the best fit for their business and use case requirements. Trelica is one of two vendors offering an end-to-end platform with features for both SaaSFinOps and SaaSOps, supporting its overall strategy to provide a self-service operating platform that enables finance, purchasing, IT, and security to operate in a federated model while delivering target outcomes.

