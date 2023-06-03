No suspect or victim name included in the article.

Blowpush.com scam : No title including a suspect or victim name can be extracted from this text.

Blowpush.com is a website that has been identified as a malicious site that tricks visitors into giving permission to display unwanted spam browser notifications through a fake CAPTCHA. The site may also redirect users to other unreliable and harmful websites. Visitors who click the Allow button on Blowpush.com enable the site to display browser notifications promoting intrusive advertisement campaigns, including online scams, untrustworthy software, and malware. These notifications can put users at risk of serious problems such as system infections, privacy issues, financial losses, and identity theft. To avoid receiving unwanted notifications, it is recommended that users do not permit suspicious websites to deliver them and ignore or deny notification requests. If users continue to experience redirects to malicious sites, it is advisable to check for adware on their device and run a scan with an antivirus to eliminate it. To avoid becoming a victim of browser notification scams, users should be wary of accepting browser notifications in general, never click notifications from unknown sources, avoid visiting untrusted websites, view streaming content on reputable sites, and use an ad blocker when browsing the internet. To disable Blowpush.com notifications, users can follow specific steps for each browser, and to remove Blowpush.com pop-ups, users can remove any recently installed browser extensions or software or run a scan with antivirus software to detect and remove the adware.

News Source : My AntiSpyware

