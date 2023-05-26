No suspect or victim name is present in the given text.

“Global Shrimp Market” : No title including suspect or victim name found.

The latest report from ResearchAndMarkets.com titled “Global Shrimp Market, Volume, Size, Forecast 2023-2028, Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Outlook, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity Company Analysis” reveals that the global shrimp market is expected to reach US$ 69.35 billion by 2028. Shrimp is a highly traded seafood globally and is becoming increasingly popular in other sectors such as pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and cosmetics due to its beneficial properties. Shrimp is a rich source of protein, phosphorus, and selenium, making it highly nutritious and easy to obtain. The report also states that the market for shrimp is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.72% between 2022 and 2028. The growth in demand for shrimp is attributed to the government support for shrimp culture through cluster farming in countries like China, India, Vietnam, and Thailand. The report also highlights that India and Vietnam are the world’s leading shrimp producers, while China is the top shrimp importer globally. The report also segments the market by species, size category, and product form.

News Source : PRNewswire

