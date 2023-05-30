No suspect or victim name mentioned, cannot extract title.

Keppel Corporation and Central Queensland hydrogen project consortium : No suspect or victim name mentioned in the article.

Keppel Corporation is ramping up its efforts in the production and adoption of green hydrogen and ammonia as low-carbon energy sources. The company has joined a consortium to develop a large-scale green hydrogen project in Australia and signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Incitec Pivot Limited (IPL) to establish an industrial-scale green ammonia production facility in Australia. As part of its strategic plan to capitalise on the projected growth of the hydrogen economy, Keppel has joined the Central Queensland hydrogen (CQ-H2) project consortium, which aims to produce renewable hydrogen and deliver it via different carriers to Japan and Singapore, as well as supplying large domestic customers in Central Queensland. Keppel’s participation in the consortium gives it a competitive advantage of having access to a reliable source of green hydrogen as feedstock for a green ammonia production facility it plans to develop with IPL and other potential partners.

News Source : SolarQuarter

