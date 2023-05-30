No suspect or victim name mentioned in the article.

Manteca Crossing project : No suspect or victim name in article.

A new Chick-fil-A and Dutch Bros location will be opening in Manteca as part of The Crossing retail project, set to be reviewed by the Manteca Planning Commission on Thursday. The Chick-fil-A will be a 4,781-square-foot building with two drive-thru lanes and inside seating for 90 people, while the 958-square-foot Dutch Bros will have two queue lanes. The Crossing will also feature a 55,500-square-foot grocery store and 36,500 square feet of additional space for retail and restaurants. The project includes a 14-station Maverick gas station, a car wash, and 563 parking spaces with 113 wired for electric vehicle charging. The commission will also review a gas station, car wash, and fast food restaurant proposed for Daniels Street and Airport Way, as well as the Marketplace at Main project on the southwest corner of Atherton Drive and South Main.

News Source : DENNIS WYATT

