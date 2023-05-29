No suspect or victim name mentioned in the article.

Albert Street Reconstruction Project : No title including suspect or victim name can be extracted from this text.

The construction season in Ottawa is commencing with a multitude of projects worth millions of dollars scheduled for spring and summer. Mayor Mark Sutcliffe and several councillors will attend a media briefing to outline the 2023 construction projects, along with potential traffic impacts. The media conference will be held on Slater Street, in the area of the reconstruction project for Albert Street, Queen Street, Slater Street, and Bronson Avenue, which includes replacing existing sewers, watermains, roads, and street right-of-way. The city aims to complete the work on Albert and Slater streets between Bronson Avenue and Bay Street this year. Other projects scheduled this summer include road resurfacing, bridge replacement, and renewing roads, sidewalks, pathways and guiderails, with a budget of $136 million for improving and renewing roads and $245 million for integrated sewer and road projects.

Read Full story : Summer construction season set to begin in Ottawa /

News Source : Ottawa

Ottawa construction season Summer construction projects Construction companies in Ottawa Building permits in Ottawa Ottawa infrastructure development