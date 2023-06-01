No suspect or victim name mentioned in the given text.

Newtrace CEO Prasanta Sarkar : No suspect or victim name mentioned.
Newtrace, a climate tech startup founded in 2021, has raised $5.65 million in seed funding led by Sequoia Capital India and Aavishkaar Capital. Other investors included Speciale Invest, Micelio Fund, Urban Ladder’s founder-CEO Ashish Goel, and IKP Knowledge Park. The company develops and manufactures electrolysers that aim to reduce the cost of green hydrogen production by over 60%, with plans to deploy them in various industries and expand into long-term storage and conversion of green hydrogen and ammonia. Newtrace CEO and co-founder Prasanta Sarkar expressed excitement about the funding, which will enable the company to scale operations and meet growing demand for its product.
Read Full story :Climate-tech startup Newtrace raises $5.6 million in funding from Sequoia, others – EQ Mag – The Leading Solar Magazine In India/
News Source : The Leading Solar Magazine In India
