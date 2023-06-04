No suspect or victim name mentioned in the text.

Scientists have made a fascinating astronomical discovery of an asteroid, named 2023 FW13, that has been accompanying Earth on its yearly orbit around the sun. This asteroid, which is categorized as a “quasi-moon” or “quasi-satellite,” measures 50 feet (15 meters) in diameter and has a distinctive orbit that aligns closely with Earth’s. The initial sighting of 2023 FW13 occurred on March 28, 2023, using the Pan-STARRS survey telescope in Hawaii, and its presence was subsequently verified by the Canada-France-Hawaii Telescope and two observatories in Arizona. This captivating asteroid has been identified as Earth’s celestial companion since approximately 100 BCE and is predicted to continue trailing Earth along its solar journey until approximately 3,700 CE. Unlike asteroids, which orbit the sun, quasi-moons denote an asteroid trapped in a synchronized orbit with a planet, resulting in a complex looping path that alternates between circling the planet and moving away from it. Despite its relatively small size, 2023 FW13 has successfully evaded collision with our planet due to its unique orbital trajectory. Another quasi-satellite called Kamo’ oalewa was detected in 2016, closely trailing Earth’s solar revolution.

News Source : Streeport

