No suspect or victim name present in the article, cannot extract title with specified criteria.

According to research by property website Rightmove, Bradford in Yorkshire has been identified as the cheapest city in Britain for first-time buyers, while London is the most expensive. The study, which looked at average asking prices for typical first-time buyer-type homes with a maximum of two bedrooms in 60 major urban locations across the country, found that the average asking price for a typical first-time-buyer-type property in Bradford is £104,643. In contrast, St Albans in Hertfordshire was named as the most expensive city outside of London, with average monthly mortgage payments calculated at £1,958. Within London, the average monthly mortgage payment for a first-time buyer was put at £2,533.

News Source : Vicky Shaw, PA Personal Finance Correspondent

