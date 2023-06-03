No suspect or victim names are mentioned in this article.

Conrad Doyle named Residential Salesperson of the Year at Success Realty Limited’s 2023 Annual Awards. : No title including suspect or victim name can be extracted from this article.

Conrad Doyle of Bayleys Mount Maunganui has been named Residential Salesperson of the Year in Success Realty Limited’s 2023 Annual Awards. The awards evening, which celebrates the top-performing individuals, teams, and offices, saw representatives from across the franchise regions filling the room at BayPark Arena. The evening was MC’d by New Zealand journalist and radio presenter Kerre Woodham. The Commercial Salesperson of the Year award was won by Brendon Bradley from Bayleys Tauranga, while the Rookie of the Year award was won by Steve Low from the Bayleys Country Bay of Plenty. The Success Realty Overall Top Salesperson of the Year was won by Karl Davis from the Waikato Country team.

News Source : NZ Herald

