No time for vaccine complacency, AMA says as Covid-19 cases soar (suspect: Covid-19)

Covid-19 booster shots : No time for vaccine complacency, AMA says as Covid-19 cases soar

The Australian Medical Association has warned against complacency as Covid-19 cases surge, urging Australians to get Covid-19 boosters and flu shots. With over 16.5 million Australians not receiving a Covid-19 booster shot in over six months, the AMA is concerned about the high figure. AMA President Steve Robson has stated that the country is facing a worrying fifth wave of Covid-19, with cases doubling the average daily rate in March, reaching an average of 5,517 cases per day as of 30 May. Hospitalisations have also increased, and weekly Covid-19 related deaths are now in triple figures. The AMA is urging people to get up to date on their boosters to protect themselves and their loved ones.

News Source : the Guardian

Covid booster shots AMA warning Australia news live Fifth wave Take-up lags.