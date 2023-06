No title can be extracted from the given text as it does not mention any suspect or victim name.

“North Spring Avenue victim” : “Medical assists made on North Spring Avenue, Kingsbury Drive and suspect/victim name not mentioned by Cape Girardeau Fire Department on June 7”

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department attended to various incidents. On June 7, they provided medical assistance at three different locations: North Spring Avenue at 12:38 a.m., Kingsbury Drive at 5:27 a.m., and another location at 10:45 a.m.

Read Full story : Fire report 6-9-23 /

News Source : seMissourian.com

Fire incident report Fire damage assessment Fire safety measures Fire prevention strategies Fire emergency response