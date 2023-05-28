No title can be extracted from this related to a suspect or victim name.

Starting this week, the city of Ottawa will begin treating roadsides, pathways, and parks to address the spread of wild parsnip, an invasive plant that can cause skin and eye irritation and lead to burning and blistering. With over 650 lane kilometres of roadsides and pathways, and more than 200 park locations, the city will use herbicides and mowing operations to reduce the growth of wild parsnip in highly-infested areas while prioritizing public safety and environmental sensitivity. The Wild Parsnip Program will also include a “Notice of Herbicide Use” advertisement in local newspapers, and signs posted every 100 metres along pathways and parks to alert the public. The program will cost $298,000, and rural property owners can opt-out of the spraying program. The city of Ottawa has identified wild parsnip as a noxious weed in Ontario since 2015.

News Source : Ottawa

