No title in the given text includes a suspect or victim name.

Exim Bank of India and Afreximbank partnership : No title including suspect or victim name is present in the given text.

Afreximbank and Exim Bank of India published a joint report in 2018 titled “Deepening South-South collaboration: An analysis of Africa and India’s trade and investment”. A similar report was also released by the African Trade Policy Centre and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in the same year. Other studies have explored India’s emergence as a development partner, including its investments in Africa, its soft power strategy, and its approach to development cooperation. India’s development partnerships have been compared to those of other emerging donors, and its motives for aid have been analyzed. India’s engagement with Africa has also been studied in the context of China’s involvement in the continent, particularly in relation to land deals and food security. India’s South-South cooperation initiatives include the Pan Africa e-Network, the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) program, and the India-Brazil-South Africa (IBSA) Fund. The Indian government has allocated funds for foreign aid and contributions to international bodies in its annual budgets. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasized the importance of India’s relationship with Africa, and the role of India’s private sector in the health and agricultural sectors of the continent.

Read Full story : Development Cooperation Policy vis-à-vis Africa /

News Source : SpringerLink

Development cooperation Africa African development policy Aid effectiveness in Africa Sustainable development Africa African development initiatives