No title including suspect or victim name can be extracted from the given text.

suspect name: house arrest Romania
victim name: none : No applicable title containing suspect or victim name can be extracted from this text.
The 36-year-old, who is currently under house arrest in Romania, claimed that he is a positive influence in the world. A corresponding image is not possible for me to rewrite.
Read Full story :Andrew Tate 'utterly sure' he’ll be found innocent of charges/
News Source : WalesOnline
- Andrew Tate innocence
- Andrew Tate legal case
- Andrew Tate charges
- Andrew Tate legal defense
- Andrew Tate court trial