No title including suspect or victim name can be extracted from this article.

The Stark County Commission held a meeting on Tuesday to address various issues. The Roads Superintendent, Al Heiser, announced the approval of a roundabout project for the intersection of Hwy 10 W and 116th Ave SW, located a few miles west of Dickinson, North Dakota. The intersection has been identified as a high crash location, and the project aims to reduce accidents. Heiser also discussed the challenges faced by road crews in maintaining rural roads due to dry conditions. In addition, the commission debated the issue of adolescents driving on vacant lots owned by the county, seeking legal advice regarding potential liability. The matter was raised by Commissioner Neal Messer, who suggested posting signage to prevent trespassing. Commissioner Bernie Marsh pointed out the potential liability issue for the county, while Commissioner Paul Clarys expressed his desire to let kids be kids. Stark County State’s Attorney Amanda Engelstadt said she would provide legal advice on the matter. The reporting by Jason O’Day focuses on Stark County government and surrounding rural communities.

