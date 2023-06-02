Centrum Park Tewkesbury Road Suspect/Victim : No relevant title including suspect or victim name can be extracted from this text.

Alterations to planning regulations have been proposed in order to permit a food retailer and cafe to relocate to Centrum Park, situated on the Tewkesbury Road that connects Cheltenham and the M5. An image is included of the proposed site.

Read Full story : Food store could move in sandwiched between The Range and Dunelm /

News Source : GloucestershireLive

Convenience food store near The Range and Dunelm Sandwich store near The Range and Dunelm Quick bites near The Range and Dunelm Food and drink store near The Range and Dunelm Healthy food options near The Range and Dunelm.