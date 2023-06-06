No title including suspect or victim name can be extracted from this text.

MSMEs : No relevant title including suspect or victim name.

According to a study by the International Data Corporation (IDC), the adoption of cloud applications by medium-sized enterprises is expected to reach 74% by 2022, indicating a growing trend towards digital transformation. A report by Google, Temasek, and Bain has identified the untapped potential of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) as a significant catalyst for India’s economic growth. With 60 million MSMEs operating in India, employing 120 million people and contributing 30% to the GDP, the development and support of this sector are crucial. However, the report highlights three critical hurdles hindering the growth of MSMEs: limited geographical reach and market access, operational inefficiencies resulting in lower operating margins, and the lack of formal credit availability. Addressing these challenges requires innovative digital solutions that empower MSMEs and enhance their business operations. Digital tools are making a remarkable impact in driving operational efficiencies, and MSMEs are increasingly leveraging them to improve productivity and streamline their business management processes. For instance, over 10 million MSMEs now use Vyapar GST billing software, a free mobile app that simplifies tax compliance and invoicing procedures.

News Source : Pihu Yadav

