No title including suspect or victim name found in the article.

Ahlin – authenticity of desires and informed consent. : The impossibility of reliably determining the authenticity of desires: Implications for informed consent. Ahlin, J. (2018).

The article by Ahlin (2018) discusses the challenges of determining the authenticity of desires and its implications for informed consent. Akhoondnejad (2016) examines tourist loyalty to a local cultural event, while Ayazlar and Arslan (2017) investigate tourists’ memorable experiences in two different nationalities. Bernardi’s (2019) critical discourse analysis of Sámi tourism websites explores authenticity as a compromise, while Blešić et al. (2014) study cultural events as part of cultural tourism development. Boorstin’s (1961) book, The Image, explores pseudo-events in America.

Brendon, Alan, and Ian (2016) examine the nation branding opportunities presented by sports mega-events, while Brida, Disegna, and Osti (2013) analyze the effect of authenticity on visitors’ expenditure at cultural events. Carpentier (2015) differentiates between access, interaction, and participation, while Carroll (2015) discusses authenticity as attribution, value, and meaning. Cevik and Simskek (2017) investigate the quality of animation services provided by five-star hotels in Turkey, and Chang (1997) explores heritage as a tourism commodity.

Chen, Cheng, and Kim (2020) study the relationship between tourism experience, fun, recommendation, and revisit intentions of Chinese outbound tourists. Chhabra, Healy, and Sills (2001) discuss staged authenticity and heritage tourism, while Činjarević and Almir (2014) examine tourists’ perceived image of local cuisine. Cohen (2010) explores the experiences of lifestyle travelers while searching for escape, authenticity, and identity. Costa, Glinia, Goudas, and Antoniou (2004) examine recreational services in resort hotels and their impact on customer satisfaction.

Crespi-Vallbona and Richards (2007) study the meaning of cultural festivals, while Dingwall et al. (2018) discuss professional communications. Durantin, Heath, and Wiles (2017) analyze social moments and interaction for social robotics. Foster (2017) explores Tennessee’s historic hotels as cultural heritage tourism assets, while Frumkin (2012) discusses the use of art in U.S. hotels.

Gilmore (2007) examines the role of authentic materials in foreign language learning, while Golomb (1995) explores the search for authenticity in existentialism. Guba and Lincoln (2005) discuss paradigmatic controversies, contradictions, and emerging confluences. Guleria (2019) presents a culture survey of rural Himachal, while Guttentag, Smith, Potwarka, and Havitz (2017) study tourists’ motivations for choosing Airbnb.

Havitz and Dimanche (1997) and (1999) revisit leisure involvement and its drive properties and paradoxes. Hemsworth (2018) presents ideas for indoor and outdoor activities for hotel guests, while Ivanova, Terziyska, and Trifonova (2014) discuss the characteristics of traditional food from the tourism business viewpoint. Jutbring (2017a) explores social marketing through music festivals, and Jutbring (2017b) presents a doctoral thesis on social marketing through events.

Kanagasapapathy (2017) studies the flow experiences of heritage tourists, while Kang, Kim, Ryan, and Park (2014) examine the factors that make people travel to cultural heritage festivals. Kempiak, Hollywood, Bolan, and McMahon-Beattie (2017) explore the heritage tourist and their experience at heritage attractions. Kim, Bojanic, and Warnick (2009) discuss price bundling and travel product pricing practices used by online channels of distribution, while King, Hicks, Krull, and Del Gaiso (2006) study the relationship between positive affect and the experience of meaning in life.

Laing and Mair (2015) present a study on music festivals and social inclusion from the festival organizers’ perspective. Larsen, Wolff, Doran, and Øgaard (201

Read Full story : Authenticity as an Antecedent of the Tourist Experience in Measuring the Gap Between Tourist Experiences at an Accommodation Establishment and a Tourist Attraction in Lesotho /

News Source : SpringerLink

Authentic tourist experience Measuring tourist experience gap Lesotho tourism industry Accommodation establishment experience Tourist attraction authenticity