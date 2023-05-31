No title including suspect or victim name found in the given reference list.

“Sportsmanship and moral development in Pennington CG’s study” : No title including suspect or victim name found in the given references.

In the article titled “Moral development and sportsmanship in physical education and sport,” Pennington CG discusses the importance of moral development and sportsmanship in physical education and sports. The author highlights the need for a multidimensional approach that takes into account not only the physical aspects of sports but also the social and ethical aspects. The author cites several studies, including Eccles et al. (1983), Simpkins et al. (2012), and Flake et al. (2015), that support the expectancy-value theory of achievement motivation. This theory posits that individuals are motivated to engage in activities based on their expectations of success and the value they place on the activity. The article also discusses the importance of cost, which is often overlooked in expectancy-value theory. The author concludes by emphasizing the need for further research on the relationship between sports participation, motivation, and moral development.

Read Full story : Examining Cost-Value Dimensions Among Adolescent Field Hockey Players: A Demographic Study

