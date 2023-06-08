No title including suspect or victim name found in the given text.

The reactivated Forty Fort Airport Advisory Board of Luzerne County convened at the county courthouse on Wednesday to express their commitment to supporting the county-owned complex in Forty Fort and Wyoming, which spans 110 acres. Nanda Palissery was named board chairman, and along with Michael Berish, Alice Frantz, Theodore Ritsick, Scott Serafin, David Sieminski, and Councilman Kevin Lescavage, they plan to tour the complex later this month. The board seeks to increase investment in the facility, which includes a pilot training program and serves as a fueling station for medevac and law enforcement aircraft. The airport has been identified as a critical need, and the board hopes to think outside the box for ways to maximize its use, even beyond aviation. The airport has required little county general fund investment in the past as most capital project costs were covered by the state and federal governments. The county owns an office building, the West Side Annex, and Forty Fort manages the county’s 35-acre sports complex. The county is also remodeling the former Air Reserve Center to house the county recycling department.

