No title including suspect or victim name found in the given text.

It can be difficult to decide which smart display to purchase due to the abundance of good options available. Currently, Amazon’s second-generation Echo Show 8, one of our favorites, is on sale for $75, a 42% discount and only $5 above its lowest price. Other options, such as an adjustable stand or Blink Mini, are also available for an additional cost.

The Echo Show 8 functions as both a speaker and tablet, with access to TV shows and movies from various streamers, including Netflix, Hulu, and Prime Video. The eight-inch HD display showcases personalized photos, calendar reminders, and recipe ideas, while the 13 MP camera, equipped with a built-in shutter, is suitable for video calls or checking in from afar. Additionally, the Echo Show 8 can control any additional smart home devices and utilizes Alexa for additional tasks.

News Source : Sarah Fielding

