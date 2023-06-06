Peter Davison : No relevant title including suspect or victim name found in the given text.

New Age is present in every aspect of our lives, from the fabric of our yoga shorts to the healing crystals on our mantles. Even our music is influenced by it, with artists like Caroline Polachek and Oneohtrix Point Never incorporating New Age sounds into their work. Despite the rise of artificial intelligence and technology, people continue to cling to the pseudo-spirituality of New Age that was popularized by the hippies and persisted through the digital age. While the genre was once associated with outdated mysticism and yuppie taste, a new golden age of New Age music has been rediscovered thanks to dedicated archivists and rare music obsessives. This has led to the discovery of brilliant early artists like Peter Davison, a composer whose ethereal, looping instrumental music has been streamed over 100 million times. Despite his prolific career and influence, Davison has kept a relatively low profile, living in the California mountains near the town of Idyllwild. His music has been described as a “gate to a silent inner space, just for being here and now,” and is a reminder of the power and importance of American folk art.

