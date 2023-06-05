No title including suspect or victim name found in the text.

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) : No title including suspect or victim name can be extracted from this text.

Interstitial lung disease, also known as Diffuse Parenchymal Lung Disease, refers to over 200 different diseases that cause scarring of lung tissue and, consequently, difficulty breathing and absorbing oxygen into the bloodstream. The annual incidence of ILDs in India is 10.1-20.2 per 100,000 population, with a pathogenetic sequence that involves inflammation and fibrosis affecting the interstitial bed and parenchyma. ILD is more common in adults, but infants and children can also develop the disorder. Causes of ILD include long-term exposure to occupational or environmental agents, allergic reactions, autoimmune diseases, connective tissue diseases, granulomatous diseases, drug-induced ILDs, and smoking. Idiopathic Interstitial Pneumonia, including Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, is the most common form of ILD with a poor prognosis. Symptoms include shortness of breath, coughing, fatigue, chest discomfort, and weight loss. Diagnosis is based on medical history, clinical examination, blood tests, pulmonary function tests, HRCT chest, and lung biopsy. Treatment options include treating underlying disease, smoking cessation, pulmonary rehabilitation, good pulmonary hygiene, medication, supplemental oxygen, and lung transplant. Vaccination against pulmonary pathogens is recommended for all patients with ILD. Prognosis is difficult to predict, and early referral to a lung transplant program is advised.

News Source : Dr. Chetan Rao Vaddepally

