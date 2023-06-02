No title including suspect or victim name found.

Wolvercote traffic noise : No mention of suspect or victim in article.

Residents of Wolvercote are complaining about the constant traffic noise from the western bypass road and fear that it will only get worse with the increased traffic from large-scale developments in the area. The issue has been raised multiple times, with some residents conducting a sound survey that showed traffic noise levels exceeded Adverse Effect Levels. Despite this, National Highways has rejected funding for a noise barrier in Wolvercote, claiming it is not a priority location for noise mitigation. Residents are also calling for Wolvercote, Lakeside, and Linkside to be designated a Noise Important Area, which would require Defra to produce a Noise Action Plan. They argue that the health deficit caused by very high levels of noise pollution would be £10.8million, far outweighing the cost of installing a sound barrier.

News Source : Miranda Norris

