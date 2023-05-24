No title including suspect or victim name is present in the given text.

Abdulrazaq A. : No suspect or victim name included in the text.

The study by Abdulrazaq A and Ammar K (2015) investigated the effect of the chemical mutagens sodium azide on plant regeneration of two tomato cultivars under salinity stress conditions in vitro. Alexander et al. (1961) studied the biochemistry and biophysics of actinomycin, while Alexander and Stacey (1958) compared the changes produced by ionizing radiation and alkylating agents, providing evidence for a similar mechanism at the molecular level. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) published a Manual on Mutation Breeding in 1977a, which listed mutant varieties in 1977b. Attix (1966) discussed radiation dosimetry in his book Radiation Dosimetry II. Bautz and Freese (1960) studied the mutagenic effect of alkylating agents, while Bender and Gaul (1966) studied the effect of AMS on barley seeds. Bhatia and Narayanan (1965) investigated the genetic effects of ethyl methanesulfonate in combination with copper and zinc ions on Arabidopsis thaliana. Bianchi et al. (1961) studied mutations induced in endosperm and seedlings of maize following X-irradiation and diepoxybutane treatment of mature pollen. Bowen (1965) investigated mutations in horticultural chrysanthemums. Brenner et al. (1961) presented the theory of mutagenesis. Brookes (1990) discussed the early history of the biological alkylating agents from 1918-1968. Brunner and Mikaelsen (1971) studied the factors influencing the mutagenic effect of athylmethansulfonat on barley. Burr and Burr (1989) discussed transposable element-induced mutations. Darlington and McLeish (1951a, 1951b) studied the action of maleic hydrazide on the cell. Davies and Bateman (1963) investigated the relative biological efficiency of 650 KeV neutrons and 250 kV x-rays in somatic mutation induction, while Davies et al. (1963) studied the relative biological efficiency of negative μ mesons and cobalt-60 rays. De Micco et al. (2011) investigated the effects of sparsely and densely ionizing radiation on plants. Dubinina and Dubinin (1968) presented new findings on the effect of alkylating compounds on chromosome mutations. Edwards (1954) discussed the correlation of relative rates and equilibria with a double basicity scale. Ehrenberg (1960, 1971) discussed chemical mutagenesis, while Ehrenberg et al. (1958, 1959, 1966) studied the mutagenic effects of ionizing radiations and reactive ethylene derivatives in barley. Ferrary (1965) investigated the treatment of zygotes fecondes (Orge) with a mutagenic substance. Fischbein et al. (1970) published a book on chemical mutagens. Freese (1961) studied transitions and transversions induced by depurinating agents. Froese-Gertzen (1962) studied the action of the chemical mutagen ethyl methanesulfonate on barley. Gaul (1959, 1962) investigated the determination of the suitable radiation dose in mutation experiments and the unusual high mutation rates in barley after the application of ethylmethansulfonat and Rontgenstrahlen. Gruszka et al. (2012) discussed sodium azide as a mutagen. Hartwell et al. (2008) discussed genetics from genes to genomes. Heslot (1962, 1966) investigated the induction of mutations in barley and the relative mutagenic effects of some nitrosamides on barley seeds. Heslot et al. (1959, 1961a, 1961b) researched the mutagenic effects of various substances. Howard et al. (2014) identified the maize gravitropism gene lazy plant by a transposon-tagging genome resequencing strategy. The International Commission on Radiation Units and Measurements (ICRU) published various reports on radiation dosimetry and radiation protection instrumentation and its application. Jacobs (1964) tested the mutagenic activity of 5-Bromodeoxyuridine and 5-iodo-deoxyuridine on Arabidopsis thaliana L. Kamra and Brunner (1970) discussed chemical mutagens in the IAEA Manual on Mutation Breeding. Kaul (1969) investigated protection against radiation-induced chromosome breakage in Vicia faba by dimethyl sulfoxide. Khan et al. (2009a) investigated genetic variability in sugarcane plantlets developed through in vitro mutagenesis. Kidwell (2005) discussed transposable elements.

