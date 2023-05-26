No title including suspect or victim name mentioned in the article.

Ottawa Race Weekend : No title including suspect or victim name.

Looking for things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario, and western Quebec during the final weekend of May? Look no further! The Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend will see thousands of runners hit the streets of Ottawa and Gatineau, with races starting at Ottawa City Hall and finishing along Queen Elizabeth Driveway. The Health and Fitness Expo runs Friday and Saturday at the Aberdeen Pavilion, and there will be road closures across the city all weekend due to the race. For those looking for some sports action, the Ottawa Redblacks will kick off the CFL exhibition season Friday night at TD Place, while Atletico Ottawa hosts Forge FC in a rematch of last year’s CPL Final on Saturday afternoon. Other events include the Great Glebe Garage Sale, the Monster Spectacular at Canadian Tire Centre, and the Odawa Pow Wow at the Canadian Police College. For those interested in music or theater, there’s Noé Lira at the NAC’s Fridays at the Fourth, the 2023 Governor General’s Performing Arts Awards at the National Arts Centre, and the Little Red Warrior and His Lawyer at the NAC Indigenous Theatre. And for those who prefer more low-key activities, there are farmers’ markets in Carp, Kingston, Perth, and Cornwall, as well as the Lansdowne Market every Sunday at Lansdowne.

Read Full story : Things to do in Ottawa this weekend /

News Source : Ottawa

Ottawa weekend events Ottawa attractions Ottawa entertainment Ottawa festivals Ottawa nightlife