No title including suspect or victim names found in the provided text.

Adams CD, Disberry A, Hutchison N, Munjoma T (2000) Taxes, subsidies and the behaviour of brownfield owners: Focus keyword – Disberry A. : No title including suspect or victim name found in the article.

Adams CD, Disberry A, Hutchison N, and Munjoma T (2000) investigated the impact of taxes and subsidies on the behavior of brownfield owners in Land Use Policy. Allam Z and Newman P (2018) redefined the concept of smart cities by focusing on culture, metabolism, and governance in Smart Cities. Baccini P and Brunner PH (1991) discussed the analysis, evaluation, and design of the anthroposphere’s metabolism in their book, Metabolism of the Anthroposphere. Bao C and Fang CL (2012) highlighted the challenges and perspectives for water management and urban development in China related to water resource flows in Water Res Manag. Bibri SE, Krogstie J, and Kärrholm M (2020) discussed emerging practices and strategies for achieving sustainability goals through compact city planning and development in Develop Built Environ. Boyden S, Millar S, Newcombe K, and O’Neill-Canberra B (1981) discussed the ecology of Hong Kong in their book, The Ecology of a City and Its People. Bristow DN and Kennedy CA (2013) discussed urban metabolism and the energy stored in cities’ implications for resilience in J Ind Ecol. Broto VC, Allen A, and Rapoport E (2012) discussed interdisciplinary perspectives on urban metabolism in J Ind Ecol. Brunner PH (2007) discussed reshaping urban metabolism in J Ind Ecol. Carréon JR and Worrell E (2018) discussed urban energy systems within the transition to sustainable development and proposed a research agenda for urban metabolism in Resour Conserv Recycl.

Read Full story : Role of Sustainable Urban Metabolism in Urban Planning /

News Source : SpringerLink

Sustainable urban metabolism planning Urban sustainability and metabolism Sustainable urban development and metabolism Urban metabolism and sustainable city planning Sustainable urban design and metabolism