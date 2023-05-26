Dutch Walrus-class submarine : No relevant title including suspect or victim name can be extracted from this text.

The County Press received photos and videos showing a Dutch Walrus-class submarine rising out of the water off the coast of the Isle of Wight. Islanders were lucky enough to witness the submarine off Yarmouth and Gurnard. Its purpose for being there remains a mystery, but it was spotted on IsleofWight.com’s webcam at 12.47pm before sailing towards Southampton a few hours later. The submarine is labelled as a ‘NATO Warship’ on Marine Traffic, with its last listed location being off the coast of Plymouth two days ago. The County Press reached out to NATO for comment, but a spokesperson for NATO Allied Maritime Command declined to provide any information on Allied submarine operations. This is not the first time submarines have been spotted off the coast of the Island, as they were frequently seen when Gosport was a submarine base.

News Source : Oliver Dyer

