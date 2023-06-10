No victim or suspect name mentioned in article.

Cape Breton tourism : No victim or suspect name present in the text.

Despite being hours away from the wildfires on mainland Nova Scotia, some potential visitors to Cape Breton have been deterred due to media coverage. Terry Smith, CEO of Destination Cape Breton, expressed concern that visitors may think it’s unsafe to travel in the woods on the island. Some accommodations have even lost business due to cancellations, despite the wildfires not affecting Cape Breton. However, business owners like Graham MacKenzie are still optimistic about peak season and the overall momentum of Cape Breton’s tourism sector. To encourage visitors to explore the island during the spring shoulder season, Destination Cape Breton has relaunched its “waterfall season” campaign as “Back Into The Woods” now that the ban on activity in wooded areas has been lifted. The campaign includes guided hikes to waterfalls and highlights other activities such as lobster season and golf season at Cape Breton’s many highly-ranked courses.

