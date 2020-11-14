Noah Dugas Death -Dead :13-year-old hockey player whose battle with a brain clot caught the attention of NHL and other stars, has died.

Noah Dugas, a 13-year-old hockey player whose battle with a brain clot caught the attention of NHL and other stars, has died, CTV News has learned.https://t.co/gpyXtSuM0S — CTV News Northern Ontario (@CTVNewsNorthern) November 14, 2020

Tributes

So saddened and sorry to hear of this tremendous loss. My sincere condolences to the Dugas Family and friends. The hockey world is thinking of you at this difficult time. Hockey and the world lost someone special. Rest In Peace Noah 🙏🏻🏒🥅🚨. #71 #RestEasy https://t.co/sBV8tuEyKB — Connor Williams (@cwilliams_384) November 14, 2020

Kevin D Smith wrote

Saddened to learn of the passing of Noah Dugas, who leaves us when he was too young and too soon. Heart felt sympathy and condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace, Noah.

DartGuy wrote

No words I would ever say could ease the pain of your loss so please just know that my most sincere condolences are with Noah and the Dugas Family.

Powassan Voodoos wrote

The Powassan Voodoos are extremely saddened to learn about the passing of Noah Dugas. Our thoughts are with the Dugas family during this difficult time.

Karen Yeo wrote

Stick and jersey out for Noah Broken heart

The whole community mourns with the Dugas/Luesby families tonight. May they feel the love of all the people who are wrapping their hearts around them. North Bay will forever be