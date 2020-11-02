Nobby Stiles Death -Dead : Nobby Stiles, England and Man Utd hero has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Nobby Stiles, England and Man Utd hero has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 2, 2020.

“spiked on Twitter: “Nobby Stiles, England and Man Utd hero, has died. His generation of plain-speaking, hard-tackling players thrilled us on and off the pitch. It’s a shame ‘soccer’ has since become so sanitised, argues Mick Hume ”

Nobby Stiles, England and Man Utd hero, has died. His generation of plain-speaking, hard-tackling players thrilled us on and off the pitch. It’s a shame ‘soccer’ has since become so sanitised, argues Mick Humehttps://t.co/ZTMwK0ICIq — spiked (@spikedonline) November 2, 2020

Tributes

I said earlier if catch-a-rhino wants to talk about insults to Nobby Stiles he needs to go through the whole Man U team’s performances before he even thinks about starting on the rest of the league. — 🌹 The Flying Pig 🌹 😷 Old lefty 😷 (@slinger_LFC) November 2, 2020

Egyptian Salah branded a cheat and a disgrace to the memory of Nobby Stiles and the game he loved. British born Kane applauded for being a clever cheat, oh no wait sorry drawing in a defender and waiting for him to ‘foul’ you. Racism has many forms… — Michael Anderson (@MichaelAndo79) November 2, 2020

Kristoffer Kirby wrote

going to be honest rather than sugarcoat.. met nobby while training in Manchester age 10-11. Won best player, but, he shouted at me! One of the weirdest experiences and I have lots of them. Said I was too agressive, rich coming from someone with his rep.Thinking faceClapping hands sign#NobbyStiles Paul Ross wrote In the week that we lost one of our great hero’s who I saw play many times (Nobby Stiles in case you’re unaware) you’re saying that we should just accept & move on after watching a shit shower of players representing our club who are not fit to wear the shirt. Get real.