Nobby Stiles Death -Dead : Nobby Stiles, England and Man Utd hero has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
Tributes
I said earlier if catch-a-rhino wants to talk about insults to Nobby Stiles he needs to go through the whole Man U team’s performances before he even thinks about starting on the rest of the league.
Egyptian Salah branded a cheat and a disgrace to the memory of Nobby Stiles and the game he loved. British born Kane applauded for being a clever cheat, oh no wait sorry drawing in a defender and waiting for him to ‘foul’ you. Racism has many forms…
Kristoffer Kirby wrote
going to be honest rather than sugarcoat.. met nobby while training in Manchester age 10-11. Won best player, but, he shouted at me! One of the weirdest experiences and I have lots of them. Said I was too agressive, rich coming from someone with his rep.Thinking faceClapping hands sign#NobbyStiles
Paul Ross wrote
In the week that we lost one of our great hero’s who I saw play many times (Nobby Stiles in case you’re unaware) you’re saying that we should just accept & move on after watching a shit shower of players representing our club who are not fit to wear the shirt. Get real.
