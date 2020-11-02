Nobby Stiles Death -Dead : Nobby Stiles, England and Man Utd hero has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

November 2, 2020
Nobby Stiles, England and Man Utd hero has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 2, 2020.

“spiked on Twitter: “Nobby Stiles, England and Man Utd hero, has died. His generation of plain-speaking, hard-tackling players thrilled us on and off the pitch. It’s a shame ‘soccer’ has since become so sanitised, argues Mick Hume ”

Tributes 

Kristoffer Kirby wrote
going to be honest rather than sugarcoat.. met nobby while training in Manchester age 10-11. Won best player, but, he shouted at me! One of the weirdest experiences and I have lots of them. Said I was too agressive, rich coming from someone with his rep.Thinking faceClapping hands sign#NobbyStiles

Paul Ross wrote

In the week that we lost one of our great hero’s who I saw play many times (Nobby Stiles in case you’re unaware) you’re saying that we should just accept & move on after watching a shit shower of players representing our club who are not fit to wear the shirt. Get real.

