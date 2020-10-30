Nobby Styles Death -Dead-Obituaries : Nobby Styles has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
Nobby Styles has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 30, 2020.
“John McDonnell MP on Twitter: “Condolences to Nobby Styles’ family and friends. I had the privilege as a teenager of watching Nobby play for England at Wembley in some of the 1966 World Cup games. Great player. ”
— John McDonnell MP (@johnmcdonnellMP) October 30, 2020
Tributes
