“NOCIL stock price”: Prabhudas Lilladher sets target price of Rs 210 for NOCIL

NOCIL: Encouraging Volume Recovery, but Chinese Competition a Concern

According to a research report by Prabhudas Lilladher, NOCIL, a leading rubber chemicals manufacturer in India, has shown sequential volume recovery of 26% QoQ and flat YoY, which is encouraging. However, the aggressive pricing adopted by Chinese competition remains a key concern. The management expects volumes to improve in FY24, but refrains from giving any guidance due to prevailing uncertainties.

Chinese Competition Poses a Challenge

The report notes that Chinese competition is getting aggressive on prices because of the lack of local demand to absorb their capacities, which does not augur too well for the industry. China forms approximately 75% of the global rubber chemicals production. Despite near-term challenges, NOCIL remains well placed over the medium to long term. The company has sufficient capacity headroom enabling demand improvement, a net cash balance sheet of Rs. 2.3bn, and healthy FCF generation of Rs. 5.6bn over FY23-25E.

Positive Factors for NOCIL

The report highlights several positive factors for NOCIL, including:

Domestic tyre industry capex China+1 strategy (as global customers look for security of supplies) Net cash balance sheet (Rs. 2.3bn) Sufficient capacity headroom enabling demand improvement

The management is also evaluating its entry into adjacencies/newer chemistries while awaiting the company’s capex announcement.

Downgraded to Hold

The report downgrades NOCIL to ‘Hold’ and downward revises its FY24/FY25 EPS estimates by 16%/13%, with a revised TP of Rs. 210 (earlier Rs. 240) based on 18xFY25E EPS of Rs. 11.5, factoring in the uncertain pricing environment posing a risk to spreads.

