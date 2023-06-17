Noe Ozaeta discusses Saturday Night Lights Cruise In event in Washington

Noe Ozaeta : Noe Ozaeta, District Manager of Advance Auto Parts, discusses new family-friendly event

Noe Ozaeta, the District Manager of Advance Auto Parts, recently spoke with 25News about the upcoming Saturday Night Lights Cruise In event, which is geared towards families. The event will be held monthly, with the first one taking place on Saturday, June 17th from 4pm to 9pm at the Connect Center in Washington. Additional dates have been scheduled for July 15th, August 19th, and September 16th. For more information about the event, visit their Facebook page. Copyright 2023 WEEK. All rights reserved.

News Source : https://www.25newsnow.com

