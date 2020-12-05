Noel Davis Death -Dead : Noel Davis of Emo Park has Died.

Noel Davis Death -Dead : Noel Davis of Emo Park has Died.

Noel Davis of Emo Park has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 5. 2020.

“O’Dempseys GFC on Twitter: “It is with deep regret that we learned of the death of Noel Davis of Emo Park. Everyone at O’Dempsey’s GFC would like to extend their deepest sympathies to the family & friends of Noel, our thoughts and prayers are with them at this difficult time. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam. ”

