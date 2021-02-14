Noela Rukundo : Death saved my life true story.

Daramola Victor 5d · Wife crashes own funeral after husband paid to have her killed Noela Rukundo sat in a car outside her home, watching as the last few mourners filed out. They were leaving a funeral — her funeral. Finally, she spotted the man she’d been waiting for. She stepped out of her car, and her husband put his hands on his head in horror. “Is it my eyes?” she recalled him saying. “Is it a ghost?” “Surprise! I’m still alive!” she replied. Far from being elated, the man looked terrified. Five days earlier, he had ordered a team of hit men to kill Rukundo, his partner of 10 years. And they did — well, they told him they did. They even got him to pay an extra few thousand dollars for carrying out the crime. Now here was his wife, standing before him. In an interview with the BBC, Rukundo recalled how he touched her shoulder to find it unnervingly solid. He jumped. Then he started screaming. “I’m sorry for ever