“Nogales Police” today : Elementary School in Nogales under investigation for violent threat by police

Police in Nogales investigate violent threat made at local elementary school

Nogales Police Department responded to a violent threat at Lincoln Elementary School after a message was found on a bathroom wall warning of violence. The police department is currently investigating the incident with the support of the school’s staff. The NPD and Nogales Unified School District have a zero-tolerance policy towards such incidents and will continue to work together to provide a safe environment for their students. Students and staff were not at risk during the investigation.

